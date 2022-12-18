Madhya Pradesh: Hockey World Cup Trophy, reaches the city

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On its journey across the country, the Hockey World Cup Trophy arrived in Bhopal on Sunday. Its next destination is Maharashtra. The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played from January 13 to 29, 2023, in Odisha. When the world cup trophy reached Bhopal, hockey enthusiasts and sports department officials took out a rally from Tatya Tope Stadium to Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium. The trophy will travel across 13 states and one union territory before returning to Odisha on December 25.

In next 21 days, the trophy will travel through West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh. About 100 hockey enthusiasts were present at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium where they clicked pictures with the World Cup. During the event, many prominent former and present hockey players including national coach Mir Ranjan Negi were present at the stadium. Film changed hockey scene Former Indian hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi said, "Theme song of the film Chak De! India created euphoria in 2007 that led to the hype and popularity of hockey, but Hockey Federation failed to use the hype well.

Hockey is becoming popular again in our country and I hope India wins the World Cup this year." He added, "I find Harmanpreet Singh the most promising player in the squad." Society's mentality Khushboo Khan, Madhya Pradesh's first international women's hockey player, said, "I think the only difference between men's and women's hockey is our society's mentality. Our society is patriarchal. Hence, people think whatever men do is better than what women do. But we sportspeople never discriminate against people on the basis of their gender. Hockey is hockey, no matter who is in the field."