Madhya Pradesh: History breathes in heart of Devbadla

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The History of Devbadla Bilpan surrounded by a chain of craggy Vindhya hillocks and dark-green forest traces back to an unfathomable antiquity.

Every year when the first breeze of spring blows and India celebrates Maha Shivratri, athree-day fair is organised at this picturesque site.

This year, the fair is beginning from Thursday.So, the preparations are underway.

Chairman of the Temple committee Omkar Singh Bhagatji and Kunwar Bijendra Singh Bhati said they were all set to organise the fair as they do every year. The archaeological survey of India has been excavating Devbadla site since 2016.

During the excavation, the archaeological survey has laid their hands on many ancient statues.

Besides being an ancient site, the area is surrounded by the chains of craggy Vindhya ranges covered with dark green woods. The villagers call this place Devbadla. The deity installed in the temple is known as Mithileshwar.

Water available throughout year

There is an ancient water body which remains filled throughout the year. A large number of animals quench their thirst from it. The high altitude of the area is called Malwa hillock.

Every year, thousands of people flock to the temple on Maha Shivratri. Bilkeshwar Mahadev temple is located in the area. The idols of Jahadhari Shiv-Parvati, Kartikeya and those of Ganesh are the specialties of the temple.

One can also see the beautiful statues of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi sitting on Gadhura.

There is a small water source. It is filled with water throughout the year.

Besides, there are statues of 12 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. There are statues of Lord Shiva’s Dance of Destruction (Tandav Nritya) and a four-faced statue of Lord Brahma.

The rare statues of 24 reincarnations of Lord Visnhu and 25-foot Jaladhari statue of Lord Shiva can be found in this place.

Origin of Nebaj, Dudhi rivers

There is a place in front of Dev Badla temple from where originates the Nebaj River. From another place, on the hillock, originates the Dudhi river. Both rivers combine together in Muravar village in Sehore district.

