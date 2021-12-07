Madhya Pradesh: Hindu outfits lay siege to St Joseph School over conversion of 8 students

Ganj Basoda: The alleged conversion of eight students of St Joseph School took a new turn on Monday when the members of the Hindu outfits laid siege to the institution and reportedly damaged its properties.

They were protesting against alleged religious conversion of eight students of the school.

The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad raised slogans against the school management.

They also handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate.

In the memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, they said that eight students of the school had been converted to Christianity.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school Joshy CV also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer of police Bharat Bhusan Sharma.

The principal said that several newspapers, YouTube and TV channels and other media alleged that the school converted eight children to Christianity on October 31 this year.

According to the principal, efforts are being made to defame the school.

The memorandum further said that as October 31 was a public holiday neither any teachers nor any students were present in the school on that day.

The photograph of the alleged conversion being shown by the digital media and the print media has already been discussed with the police.

According to the principal, the school has been made a centre for CBSE examinations and a letter about sent to the police administration.

He requested Sharma to provide security to the students and the teachers of the school where CBSE examinations are being held.

He also said that there should not be any disturbance in conducting the CBSE examinations.

On getting information that a group of people damaged the school properties, Sharma, in charge of city police station Sumi Deshai and other officials rushed to the spot.

Police men have been deployed inside and outside the school, official sources said.

Collector Umashanker Bhargava, superintendent of police Monika Shukla and other officials also rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:19 AM IST