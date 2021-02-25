Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha leader and 'Godse supporter' Babulal Chaurasia joins Congress

BHOPAL: A Hindu Mahasabha leader and a former municipal corporator, who had pledged to forward the court statement of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse to one lakh people, entered the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday.

Babulal Chaurasia was welcomed into the party by the State Congress chief Kamal Nath. He was accompanied by his party MLA from Gwalior South seat, Praveen Pathak.

The photo of the Godse supporter ex GMC corporator joining Congress in Nath's and Pathak's presence was shared by MP Congress's official Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

When questioned by journalists, Chaurasia confirmed joining the Congress. "I've been associated with the Congress in the past, so it's a return to the family," Chaurasia proudly said.