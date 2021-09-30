Madhya Pradesh: Hindi Seva Samman to non-Hindi language experts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti of Hindi Bhawan will organise a non-Hindi language Hindi Sevi Samman Samaroh 2021 at Hindi Bhawan here 11 am on Saturday, informed the administrative officer of Hindi Bhawan.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will attend the event as the chief guest while the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Sukhdev Prasad Dubey, will preside over the function.

As many as 11 language experts who have worked towards making Hindi an official language will be felicitated during the event.

C Ananda (Kannada), Srikant Tirpude, Ajit Marathe, Hemant Muktibodh (all Marathi), RS Walia (Punjabi), PGVRAJ Rao, Dharasingh Naik (Telugu), Dinesh Shanbhag (Konkani), Mausumi Mitra (Bengali), Usha S Kumar, MN Anup Kumar (Malayalam), V Rengan (Tamil), MK Wadhawani (Sindhi), Manoj Devashi Vadodariya (Gujarati) and Shivaniprasad Mishra (Odiya) will be felicitated during the event.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:57 PM IST