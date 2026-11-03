Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department To Introduce Ancient Indian Knowledge In Third-Year College Syllabus, PG Curriculum Reforms Also Planned | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) is preparing to introduce third-year courses under 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara' (Ancient Indian Knowledge) as part of its initiative to integrate traditional Indian knowledge into higher education.

Courses under the initiative have already been introduced in the first and second years.

Sources in the department said that chapters on the Ancient Indian Knowledge system will be incorporated into postgraduate syllabuses in the coming years.

The first unit of every syllabus in any stream, whether it is chemistry, geography, literature, mathematics, political science, economics, etc., will be entirely focused on Ancient Indian Knowledge.

The objective is to familiarise students with India's ancient knowledge and intellectual traditions, which once held a prominent place in the world.

Hindi Granth Academy is printing books related to Ancient Indian Knowledge. A high-level committee chaired by higher education minister Indar Singh Parmar is working to identify things related to ancient Indian knowledge.

It was in 2024-25 that the state embraced the concept of the Ancient Indian Knowledge system under the National Education Policy.

Intellectuals, including professors, retired professors, retired vice-chancellors and anyone who has knowledge of Ancient Indian Knowledge, have been roped in to give suggestions and help in preparing the courses.

Ram Vishvas Kushwaha of Hindi Granth Academy informed that there are 21 main subjects and nine supplementary subjects under 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara'.

He said India's knowledge traditions were spread across different parts of the country.

Saints from various sects and communities who had contributed to society could also find a place in the Ancient Indian Knowledge syllabus. He cited Kabir and Raskhan as prominent examples of figures who could be included.