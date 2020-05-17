Madhya Pradesh: High & dry migrants demand food, water, get caned by Rewa cops

Rewa police rained canes on migrant labourers heading to their home state Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. Their only crime was that they had sought food and water from the men-in-khaki.

The incident occurred in Chakghat area of Rewa late on Saturday evening.

Most of the migrant workers passing through MP are those heading to UP from Gujarat and Maharashtra. On Saturday, when the migrant workers had reached the MP border in Chakghat area of Rewa, they were greeted by barricades put up by Rewa police to check cross-border movement. They were told that permission to enter UP would be granted only after the cops give the clearance.

The labourers waited patiently through the day but did not get permission to enter the state. Neither water nor food was provided. By evening their patience ran out and the migrant workers squatted on the highway demanding food and water along with permission to entry the state.

Police cane-charged a group of workers trying break barricade leaving many of them injured.

Congress condemns act, demands action; BJP MLA threatens stir

Congress and BJP leaders have condemned the use of brutal force and demanded action against officials involved. Congress state vice-president Bhupendra Gupta termed the act barbaric. He said that Indian culture believes in giving. People demanding food and water were children of the country. "It is a sad that people are thrashed just because they are poor and are demanding food. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should ensure that such incidents are not repeated," he added. BJP MLA from Maihar Narayan Tripathi urged CM to take strict action against cops and officials involved. He also threatened to stage a protest if no action was taken against the officials.