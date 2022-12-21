Madhya Pradesh: High court quashes bail plea of accused involved in Double money scam

Madhya Pradesh High Court | File

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A bench of Madhya Pradesh High court in Jabalpur, comprising justice Sanjay Dwivedi has quashed the bail plea of all accused involved in the infamous Double money fraud committed by them in Balaghat.

Justice Dwivedi has also directed the Superintendent of police (SP) of Balaghat to ensure the arrest of all the accused involved in the scam.

Earlier, the former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kishore Samrite had filed a plea in the MP High court in Jabalpur to cancel the bail of all five accused involved in the scam. The plea read that the accused had lured people of doubling up their money and had procured huge amounts of money from them. It continued to read that a complaint had been registered against the accused on May 17, 2021, but they were granted bail from the high court on July 25, 2021. However, the police have presented a challan in the court after wrapping up the investigations, in which all five of them have been found guilty of the offence.

The plea also read that the dead bodies of agents used for committing the fraud have also been discovered, which has sparked fear among the eye witnesses and they are refraining from speaking against the accused. The court took cognizance and cancelled the bail of all accused.