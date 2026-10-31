Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Selection Challenged In PIL Filed In MP’s Jabalpur, OBC Advocates’ Body Questions Supreme Court Collegium’s Seven Recommendations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): OBC Advocates’ Welfare Association (Jabalpur) has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, challenging the recommendations made by the Supreme Court (SC) Collegium on October 26, 2026.

The recommendations included appointment of seven advocates as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rameshwar Singh Thakur, a senior advocate and president of OBC Advocates’ Welfare Association, said the PIL raised questions regarding the recommendations made by Supreme Court Collegium.

Of the seven new names approved by the Collegium on October 26, 2026, six candidates belong to General category while only one is from the OBC category.

Furthermore, not a single candidate from SC or ST communities has been recommended.

The PIL requests the court to recall the SC Collegium's recommendations dated October 26, 2026, for reconsideration.

It further seeks formation of transparent and inclusive guidelines to ensure proportional and fair representation for SC, ST and OBC categories in the appointment of HC judges and state law officers (AAG, DAG, GA).

Additionally, it requests an interim stay on new appointments pending the final disposal of the petition.