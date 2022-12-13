Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) over a petition challenging the “87-13 per cent formula” for declaring results following legal tangle over OBC reservation.

The notices has been issued as the petitioner challenged that the cut-off OBC and general category could not maintained with use of the “87-13 per cent formula”

Citing an order of General Administration Department, the MPPSC has been declaring results using formula the 87-13 per cent formula.”

As per the formula, the MPPSC selects candidates against 87 per cent vacancies whereas for remaining seats it provisionally selects 13 per cent candidates from OBC category and remaining 13 per cent from general category.

When the final verdict in the OBC reservation will be declared, MPPSC said that 13 per cent candidates from the total 26 per cent will be declared selected accordingly.