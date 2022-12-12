e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Evading arrest for over 20 years, rape convict falls into police net

Bhopal: Evading arrest for over 20 years, rape convict falls into police net

Man had changed his name and getup to dodge police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch sleuths have arrested a rape convict who had been escaping the clutches of law for the past 20 years, officials said on Monday.

The crime branch officials stated that the accused, identified as Annu, had changed his name to Aslam and also his getup to evade arrest.

A tip-off leading to the whereabouts of the convict was received on Sunday, after which a police team rushed to Bagsewaniya slums and nabbed him.

The accused identified himself as Aslam and even produced an Aadhaar card with the same name. However, during questioning, he disclosed his real identity admitting that he had been escaping the law from the past 20 years.

The accused told the police that he was convicted of rape by court, after which he fled to Bangalore and had returned to Bhopal some time ago. To evade police arrest, he forged documents and got a fake Aadhaar card prepared from Mandideep. “Further investigations are underway in the case”, the Crime branch officials said.

