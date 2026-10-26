Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Relief To TET 2024 Petitioners, Says Training Year Alone Cannot Determine Eligibility | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed that two petitioners challenging the eligibility criteria for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 should not be declared ineligible solely on the ground that they are not in the final year of their teacher training course, pending a final decision in the case.

Justice Vishal Dhagat heard the matter at the Jabalpur bench on Oct 22. The petitioners, Parmanand Gujrati and another, challenged a condition in the TET 2024 advertisement that restricted eligibility to candidates in the final year of a teacher training course.

The petitioners argued that the condition contradicted a Supreme Court judgment in Omkar Singh and Others v. State of Uttar Pradesh and Others.

Citing the ruling, they submitted that candidates who have been admitted to and are pursuing the prescribed teacher training course are eligible to appear for TET, irrespective of the year of study.

According to the petitioners, eligibility should depend on whether a candidate is pursuing the required training course, rather than the year in which they are studying or the status of their examination results.

The next hearing is scheduled for Nov 23, 2026. The HC directed the state government and respondents to file their replies by the next date of hearing.