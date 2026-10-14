Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Government 60 Days To Decide TET Exemption Pleas Of Teachers Appointed Before September 2001 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has directed the competent authority to decide within 60 days the representations of teachers appointed before Sep 3, 2001, seeking exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for promotion.

However, the court has neither granted exemption nor ruled on the merits of their demand.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh passed the order on Oct 12 while hearing a petition filed by Anil Kumar Tomar and others against the state government and other authorities.

'Shiksha Karmis' seek exemption

The petitioners, appointed as 'Shiksha Karmis' in Grade II and Grade III between 1997 and 1999, sought exemption from TET. They also sought protection against denial of promotion eligibility for Primary Teacher and Middle Teacher posts for not clearing the examination.

Advocate Jitendra Arya, representing the petitioners, informed the court that their representations were pending before the competent authority and sought their disposal within a stipulated period.

Demand for relief remains pending

The teachers contend that their appointment dates and years of service should be considered while deciding TET applicability for promotion.

The court's direction, however, is limited to deciding their representations and does not establish any exemption.

Government Teachers' Organisation working state president Upendra Kaushal urged the government to address the concerns of long-serving teachers through a time-bound decision.