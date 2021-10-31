Madhya Pradesh: High Court continues stay on the petition against reservation in civic body elections

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The wait for Civic body elections in the state would be continued as Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the stay on the petition against the reservation in the civic body elections in the state.

Now, the Supreme Court would take decision into the matter as the state government has reached the Supreme court against the petition challenging the reservation in the Civic body elections.

The Gwalior bench of the High court held a hearing in the matter in September this year. At that time the state government had sought a time of four week for the court to knock on the door of the supreme court.

Advocate Manvardhan Singh Tomar in the Gwalior Bench of the High Court had challenged the reservation process in the civic body elections. Abhishek Singh Bhadauria represented on behalf of the petitioner in the matter.

The first hearing on the petition was held on 10 March 2021. After which, the state government was given two days to present its side. The division Bench of Gwalior High Court, after hearing both the sides, said that it appeared that the rotation method had not been followed in the reservation order issued on 10 December 2020. In another case, the High Court has said that prima facie the reservation should be implemented by rotation method only.

After that the entire reservation was postponed till the final resolution of this matter and the matter was transferred to Jabalpur High court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:58 PM IST