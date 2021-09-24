Madhya Pradesh: High Court cancels medical officers’ recruitment exam

BHOPAL: The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday cancelled medical officers’ recruitment examination, which was to be held on September 27 for 576 posts.

The doctors had filed the petition stating that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MMPSC) was conducting recruitment only on the basis of interviews. Health and Family welfare department was making appointments through MPPSC.

Advocate Saurav Mishra, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said he has filed petition opposing the modus operandi as it was only interview-based recruitment. High court agreed cancelled the recruitment. Next hearing is on September 30. The MPPSC has been given notice to reply on recruitment process.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Recruitment of selected teachers for over 30K posts stuck again

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:28 PM IST