Madhya Pradesh: High Court cancels House membership of BJP MLA from Ashoknagar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the high court on Monday set aside the election of another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator for submitting bogus caste certificate.

This time, the high court cancelled the membership of BJP legislator from Ashoknagar constituency Jajpal Singh Jajji.

Similarly, on December 8, the high court set aside the membership of BJP legislator from Tikamgarh, Rahul Singh Lodhi, for attaching bogus certificates to nomination forms.

In another case, the special judge of MP/MLA court of Gwalior handed two years’ jail term to Congress legislator from Sumawali constituency Ajab Singh Kushwaha in connection with the sale of a government plot to a private party in the Maharajpura area of the district.

A single-judge bench of the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Jajji and directed the administration to register an FIR against him.

The court said a case should be registered against Singh who had submitted a caste certificate that he belongs to the Keer community that is associated with the Scheduled Caste.

People belonging to this caste get reservation in Punjab, but not in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2018, Jajji won assembly election from Ashoknagar constituency on the Congress ticket by defeating BJP candidate Laddu Ram Kori.

After losing the election, Kori had filed a petition in the high court, challenging Jajji’s caste certificate.

Nevertheless, Jajji resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP along with the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After that, Jajji won a by-election from Ashoknagar on the BJP ticket. Now, he is a BJP legislator.

A high-powered caste scrutiny committee had cancelled the caste certificate of Jajji, but the panel issued the document to the law-maker because of pressure from the higher-ups.

According to Jajji, as his ancestors came to Madhya Pradesh from Punjab 50 years ago, he should be treated as a member of the SC community.