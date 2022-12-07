e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: High Court bans BSC Nursing exam of second-year students in state

Madhya Pradesh: High Court bans BSC Nursing exam of second-year students in state

The High Court summoned the Examination Controller of Medical Universities to be present in the court on 4th January along with the documents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): MP High Court in the whole state banned the Second-Year exam of BSC (Bachelor of Science) Nursing students. The high court imposed this order due to forgeries in medical colleges. 

On 19th September, an order was issued by the Jabalpur University of Medical Science that they are reconducting the Second Year BSC Nursing examination for students of nursing colleges who disappeared in the examination due to lack of affiliation and nomination.

After this information was revealed, the petitioner brought cognizance to the court regarding the cheating of nursing examinations in the past. On this, the High Court issued an order to ban the Second-year examination of BSC nursing students in the whole state. 

Not only this, the High Court summoned the Examination Controller of Medical Universities to be present in the court on 4th January along with the documents. Before the order imposed by High Court, the examination was already conducted in some of the universities so for that, the High Court ordered to shield of the answers sheets of the exam that was conducted on 1 and 6 December. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Masked men fire in air, escape with buffaloes in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man befriends minor girl at online game, threatens family & girl with obscene videos...

Madhya Pradesh: Man befriends minor girl at online game, threatens family & girl with obscene videos...

Madhya Pradesh: High Court bans BSC Nursing exam of second-year students in state

Madhya Pradesh: High Court bans BSC Nursing exam of second-year students in state

Madha Pradesh: Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat promises proper water resource facility to Farmers in...

Madha Pradesh: Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat promises proper water resource facility to Farmers in...

Madhya Pradesh: Bride lodges complaint against beautician for ruining makeup on wedding day

Madhya Pradesh: Bride lodges complaint against beautician for ruining makeup on wedding day

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger carcass found hanging from tree near Panna Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger carcass found hanging from tree near Panna Reserve