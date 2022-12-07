Madhya Pradesh: High Court bans BSC Nursing exam of second-year students in state

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): MP High Court in the whole state banned the Second-Year exam of BSC (Bachelor of Science) Nursing students. The high court imposed this order due to forgeries in medical colleges.

On 19th September, an order was issued by the Jabalpur University of Medical Science that they are reconducting the Second Year BSC Nursing examination for students of nursing colleges who disappeared in the examination due to lack of affiliation and nomination.

After this information was revealed, the petitioner brought cognizance to the court regarding the cheating of nursing examinations in the past. On this, the High Court issued an order to ban the Second-year examination of BSC nursing students in the whole state.

Not only this, the High Court summoned the Examination Controller of Medical Universities to be present in the court on 4th January along with the documents. Before the order imposed by High Court, the examination was already conducted in some of the universities so for that, the High Court ordered to shield of the answers sheets of the exam that was conducted on 1 and 6 December.