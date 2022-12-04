Madhya Pradesh: Hemletless moped rider crushed to death in road accident in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man riding a moped was crushed to death in an accident, when he lost balance and came under the wheels of the harvester he was trying to overtake in the Deogaon village of Chhatarpur, the police said on Saturday.

The nephew of the man who died was riding pillion on the bike, who has sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to Assistant Sub-inspector of police (ASI) OF Bamitha police station, ML Marawi, the man who lost his life in the road accident has been identified as Mahadev Patel (65), a resident of Tapriyan village in Lakheri. He was going along with his nephew, Chetram (50) on a moped to attend a funeral.

Mahadev was riding the moped and tried to overtake a harvester, but eventually his two-wheeler lost balance and both the men sitting on the bike fell. However, Mahadev’s head came under the harvester’s wheels and the harvester ran over his head, killing him on the spot.

Chetram suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the Chhatarpur district hospital, while Mahadev’s body was sent to the health centre in Rajnagar for post-mortem, the police said.

