Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain disrupts normal life in different parts of state

Bhopal: Heavy rain lashed different parts of state on Tuesday as rivers and their tributaries overflowed, inundating villages and disrupting road connectivity, officials said.

Three rivers overflowed in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts of the state after heavy rainfall. Kuno, Parvati and Aheli rivers overflowed that caused traffic jams on National Highway in Sheopur district. Water overflowed on Khatoli bridge in Sheopur. Parvati river swelled in Khatoli, Aheli river was on spate in Badoda. Kuno river overflowed in Vananchal.

In Kumbraj, police chowki was inundated and four police men had to be rescued. Pond was damaged due to flooding in Jhirnia and Pahela villages. Six to seven villagers were inundated due to heavy rain in Guna district.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been put on alert to meet any eventuality. In Bhopal, sporadic rain occurred as weather remained cloudy.