Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain disrupts normal life in different parts of state

Bhopal: Heavy rain lashed different parts of state on Tuesday as rivers and their tributaries overflowed, inundating villages and disrupting road connectivity, officials said.
Three rivers overflowed in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts of the state after heavy rainfall. Kuno, Parvati and Aheli rivers overflowed that caused traffic jams on National Highway in Sheopur district. Water overflowed on Khatoli bridge in Sheopur. Parvati river swelled in Khatoli, Aheli river was on spate in Badoda. Kuno river overflowed in Vananchal.
In Kumbraj, police chowki was inundated and four police men had to be rescued. Pond was damaged due to flooding in Jhirnia and Pahela villages. Six to seven villagers were inundated due to heavy rain in Guna district.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been put on alert to meet any eventuality. In Bhopal, sporadic rain occurred as weather remained cloudy.
As per meteorological department, another system being formed in Bay of Bengal, which will cause heavy rain. A fresh low pressure area has formed over north in Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal parts of Bangladesh and West Bengal. Earlier, a cyclonic circulation prevailed over same area and under its influence, the third low pressure area was formed in north of Bay of Bengal.
This low pressure area is likely to remain in Bay of Bengal and neighboring West Bengal and Bangladesh for next 48 hours. During this period, it is expected to become more organised and possibly turn into a well-marked low pressure. On July 29, the weather system is likely to move over Madhya Pradesh and other states.
Warning
Warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sheopurkalan, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely in Rajgarh, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Balaghat, Panna, Shahdol, and Tikamgarh districts. Besides, rain and thundershowers are likely in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Gwalior-Chambal divisions.
