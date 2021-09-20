Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain alert for Bhopal, Ujjain & Indore divisions

Bhopal: Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore divisions are likely to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours, according to the meteorological department. Sporadic rain continued to lash the state capital on Sunday.

Monsoon remained active in western parts of the state during the last 24 hours. The low pressure area is now over Central parts of Rajasthan and adjoining parts of West Madhya Pradesh. Associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 5.8 above mean sea level.

In the last 24 hours, Nalkheda recorded 14cm rainfall while Sushner recorded 12cm and Ratlam 7cm rainfall. Similarly, Bhanpura and Agar recorded 6cm rainfall each while Alot, Garoth and Piploda recorded 5cm rainfall each. Jirapura and Sailana recorded 4cm rainfall each.

Monsoon trough is now passing through Center of low-pressure area over Central parts of East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, Sidhi, then southwest wards to North East Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over Northwest Bay of Bengal. It is tilting South westwards with height. It will move in a westerly direction. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells occurred over southeastern Rajasthan, western parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain occurred over northeast India, remaining parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, part of Odisha, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, various parts of east Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:04 AM IST