Madhya Pradesh: Heavy, incessant rain pounds several parts, Tawa dam gates opened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy, incessant rain led to opening of sluice gates of Tawa dam on Tuesday. The system will be active for the next two days, that is, till September 14.

Orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall (up to 20 cm) in Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Niwari districts in next two days.

Similarly, yellow alert has been issue for heavy rain up to 11.5 cm in districts like Dhar, Guna, Khandwa, Shivpuri, Khargone, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, Panna, Jhabua, Neemuch, Shajapur, Mandla, Narsingpur, Mandsaur and Seoni.

Due to increase in the water level in Tawa Dam, 7 gates were opened on Tuesday morning. By 7:30 am, 3 gates were open. After this, 2 more gates were opened. Due to continuous rise in water, 2 gates were opened at 9.30 am.

Pachmarhi received 3 inches of rain in 24 hours. Rain occurred in Ashoknagar on Tuesday morning. Sehore received heavy rain at night. In Karera (Shivpuri district), light rain continued since night. Heavy rain occurred in Betul at night.

In last 24 hours, Mohkheda recorded 18cm, Bhainsdehi recorded 12cm and Paraswara recorded 11cm of rainfall. Khandwa, Kareli, Mohgaon and Bargi recorded 10 cm rainfall each. Bircha and Malajhkhand recorded 9cm each. Tamia, Amarkantak, Nai Harsood, Umreth, Bichhua recorded 8cm each while Pachmarhi recorded 7cm rainfall.

Rainfall was recorded in more than 20 districts including Bhopal and Indore. The highest rainfall was recorded in Khandwa. Rain occurred in Bhopal, Indore, Narsinghpur, Pachmarhi, Damoh, Betul, Mandla, Raisen, Umaria, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Sagar and Rajgarh. Since September 12, it is raining across the state.