Madhya Pradesh: Health department suspends vaccination programme for April 29 and 30

By Staff Reporter

The program has been suspended for preparation of the vaccination programme for beneficiaries of 18 years of age till 44 years of age.

BHOPAL: Health department has suspended the vaccination programme for two days- April 29 and April 30- in Madhya Pradesh for preparation of the vaccination programme for beneficiaries of 18 years of age till 44 years of age. The vaccination programme will be from May 1. In these two days, training for CMHO and DIC will be held in addition to dry run at session sites.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Comprehensive training programme will be in these days in Madhya Pradesh for vaccination from fresh teams and energy. Vaccination will be beneficiaries above 18 years of age to 44 years of age.”

