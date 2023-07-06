Madhya Pradesh: Health Check-Up Camps, Felicitation Ceremony Held At Phoolchandra Jain Memorial School

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp for students, their parents, teachers and senior citizens of the city was successfully held at the Phoolchandra Jain Memorial school of Ghuwara in Chhatarpur on Thursday. Another medical team was also present in the camp, which conducted the health check-up of the eyes of the people present on the occasion.

Following this, the felicitation ceremony was held on the school premises itself. MLA of Badamalhara, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, chairman of Civil Supplies Department, Guddi Jahar Singh, chairman of Ghuwara municipal council, Pahalwan Singh and many others were present as the chief guests in the ceremony. During the session 2022-23 of the felicitation ceremony, the students exhibiting outstanding performance from nursery till Class 8 were honoured and trophies were awarded to them.

In the programme, the convocation ceremony of all the students who have passed class 8 was held. The annual calendar of the school was also released during the programme. Apart from these, former students of the school who have secured more than 90 percent marks in class 10 and 12 were also honored by the MLA and trophies were awarded to them too. The names of some such students were; Raj Rai, Mansi Soni, Anushka Jain, Aastha Tiwari, Apeksha Kujur and others. Chairman Representative Jahar Singh highlighted the importance of education in the lives of children.

Organization head Dr. Arun Jain expressed gratitude to all. All the participants of the program also underwent health check-up. In his speech, Mr. MLA threw light on the importance of health and the explanation of education. Organization head Dr. Arun Jain expressed gratitude towards everyone. All the participants of the program also underwent health check-up. The program was conducted by Sanjeev Khag successfully.