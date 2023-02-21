Madhya Pradesh: Head constable dies of cardiac arrest after duty at Kubereshwar Dham

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable, deployed on special duty at the Kubereshwar Dham temple in Sehore, died of cardiac arrest late Monday evening, official sources said.

After completing his duty, he went to meet his friends at Bhamvra village in Ashta. When he was returning home, he suffered from a heart attack and died.

This is the fourth death in the event. Three persons, including two women and a child, died because of fatigue at the site on the first two days of the seven-day Rudraksha Mahotsav.

Mismanagement because of more than 20 lakh devotees at the site caused a massive traffic gridlock on the Bhopal-Indore highway where the Kubereshwar Dham temple exists. Consequently, distribution of Rudrakshas had to be stopped.

A head constable, identified as Shyam Meena, was posted to Khajrana police station in Indore. He was on duty from 8am to 8pm on Monday.

