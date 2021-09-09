Madhya Pradesh: Hardliner Islamic philosophy will not be tolerated, says BJP state in-charge Murlidhar Rao

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Hardliner Islamic philosophy will not be tolerated on the soil of state Madhya Pradesh, said BJP state in-charge P Murlidhar Rao here on Thursday.

ìOpposing Babar or Aurangzeb does not mean that we are opposing Muslims, we equally oppose Ravana and Duryodhana tooî, said Rao addressing a meeting of cyber-warriors. The meeting was called to discuss the ëRise of Radical Islam in Politics and Challenges for Indian Securityí, here on Thursday.

The motive of the programme was to give moral boost to the party cyber warriors to face and reply to the anti-social and anti national cyber attacks.

He further said that BJP respects all religions and faiths, but it opposes to people who have gone against the society and nation even if they were from the Hindu community.

Hailing the cyber warriors, Rao said that they were fighting against the antisocial and anti national elements, ìItís not a fight of Hindu or Musliî.

Commenting on the remark of Bollywood personality Javed Akthar, the BJP leader said "some people are not balanced, whatever they have achieved is from this country, and this nation has given them everything because they are Indians".

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:48 PM IST