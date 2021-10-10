Madhya Pradesh: Hand over temple properties, says Sadhvi to government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said she will run a campaign to take over the temple properties from the government because the money, which comes to temples are used by people of other religious faiths. She said temple properties under government control should be handed over to management committees of temples, which are private bodies.

The BJP leader inaugurated Bharat Bhakti Akhara on Hamidia Road here on Sunday.

Highlighting the need to set up akharas, she said akharas will protect religion, religious leaders, religious literature, land, property and heritage of Hindu religion.

She said Hindu temples fall under government purview. “Collector is chairman of temple trust. Money donated to temples reach government coffers and is spent on minorities and people of other religions, which is objectionable,” she added.

She further said that she will ask government to hand over free hold rights of temple properties otherwise they will launch protest.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:48 PM IST