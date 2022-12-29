e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Half-burnt body of young man found in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Half-burnt body of young man found in Gwalior

Police took some people suspicious from around the scene and make them sit in police station for questioning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Half-burnt body of young man found in Gwalior | Pixabay
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a young man lying naked in a half-burnt condition was found with blood traces all around it in Gwalior on Thursday, just 200 meters away from the Padav police station.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be known. Police detained some people from around the scene and questioned them. 

On the tip of the informer, the police, including the forensic team reached the spot. Police said that the deceased youth was first beaten and later his face including his hands, and legs were burnt to hide the identity. 

The police detained some suspicious people from around the scene and after identifying the youth, the police came to know that the deceased youth’s appearance resembles a youth living in the Thatipur area. The police also made one arrest.

Police claimed that they will solve the murder case soon. 

A similar case happened on Wednesday in Guwahati, where the college operator’s son was strangled and then shot dead. The accused took the body 200km away and poured petrol and burnt it.

Later the accused was arrested by the police where he confessed the crime. 

article-image

