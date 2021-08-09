Madhya Pradesh: Hakam Singh carrying Rs 60,000 reward on head, bother arrested by Chhatarpur police

BHOPAL: Chhatarpur police on Monday arrested two notorious criminals Hakam Singh and his brother Morepal Singh; the duo were wanted in murder, attempt to murder, jail break cases. Hakam Singh carried a reward of Rs 60,000 on his arrest, informed the police. The police have recovered a country-made gun with two live cartridges, one .32 bore gun and three cartridges. The two brothers have six cases each registered against them.

Power play between the two families Chote-Raja Parmar of village Pathia and Hakam Singh Bundela of Bhojpura of Chattarpur has lead to crimes like murder, jail break, attempt to murder during the last 10 years.

SP Chattarpur Sachin Sharma informed Free Press that on March 16, 2021, allegedly Hakam Singh along with his brother Morepal Singh and six others had killed Indrapal Singh Parmar in Badamalhera.

Police had arrested Hardev Singh, Imrat Lodhi, Harichand Lodhi, Ramkirpal Lodhi, Gabbar Singh and one woman Jaikunwar. Hakam Singh and Morepal Singh were on the run, said Sharma.

The duo kept changing their places to dodge police. They took refuge in Chitrakoot, Chennai, Vijaynagram, Hyderabad and other places. During his stay at Vijaynagram, Morepal Singh had committed theft.

SP added that in a fight for domination in the area, Bhagwat Singh was killed in 2015. Police had arrested Hakam Singh for the crime and sent to Jail.

However, in 2016 he escaped from the jail and in the same year killed Rakhua Ahirwar. Next year he made a murderous assault on Narbad Ahirwar, he fortunately escaped. In 2021, Hakam allegedly killed Chote-Raja. POlice were on a lookout for the two notorious brothers