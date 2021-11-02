Madhya Pradesh Haj committee issues guidelines

Bhopal: The Haj committee Madhya Pradesh has released a set of guidelines for the pilgrims this year. The Haj 2022, will take place under special norms. Only the pilgrims having the two doses of corona vaccine will be allowed to board the Haj flight. The aspirants will have to apply online at the Haj committee website for the pilgrimage. Besides, they can also apply through HCOI mobile app through which payment can be made for it. The applicants can fill their forms through Haj Suvidha Kendra at their respective states or Union territories. There are certain restrictions which will be in place this year. The applicant has to be under 65 years of age, women without mehram in the age group of 45 to 65 and will have to be in a group of over five members.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:07 AM IST