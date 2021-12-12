Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior shivers at 5.4°C, Nowgong at 5.7°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chill intensified in different areas in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Gwalior shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius and Nowgong at 5.7 degrees Celsius on late Saturday night.

Gwalior recorded sharp drop of two degrees in night temperature. In fact, night temperature dropped in different regions. Drop in temperature ranged up to 3.5 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded drop of 2.3 degrees, Mandla recorded drop of 3.5 degrees in night temperature and settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, two successive western disturbances triggered intense cold in northern belt. Icy winds blowing from this belt brought chill in central parts of country.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 12.2 degrees Celsius.

After the passage of western disturbances and clear skies, minimum temperature nosedived across the state. First strong western disturbance was around October 24. November remained almost dry for western Himalayas in absence of any significant western disturbance. Another strong western disturbance was seen on December 5-6.

Cities - Night temp (°C)

Gwalior - 5.4

Nowgong - 5.7

Umaria - 6.1

Pachmarhi - 7.0

Khajuraho - 7.4

Datia - 7.5

Rewa - 7.6

Tikamgarh - 8.2

Raisen - 8.5

Damoh - 8.6

