Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior shivers at 4.8 degrees Celsius, witnesses one of the coldest nights of season

BHOPAL: Gwalior shivered at 4.8 degrees Celsius after marginal rise in minimum temperature on Thursday night. Datia recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius while Naugaon recorded 6 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 7 degrees Celsius with rise of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Khandwa and Khargone recorded 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. Raisen and Ratlam recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius each. Rewa and Satna recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius and 8.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Umaria recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius and Indore recorded 12 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Hoshangabad recorded rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled 14.5 degrees Celsius. Guna too recorded rise of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

According to weather department, drop in temperature has been restricted with western disturbance over Rajasthan. Same condition is likely to prevail for next couple of days.