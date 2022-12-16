Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior opens 'Thela Bank' to make city plastic-free, aims to roll out 1 lakh cloth bags |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Self-help group in Gwalior opened a Thela Bank with the help of the Municipal Corporation to make their city plastic-free. The initiative produced and promoted the use of cloth bags which were prepared by the SHG women.

On Thursday, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishore Kanyal acknowledged the women involved in the making of cloth bags. Kanyal encouraged the Thela Bank by trying hands on a sewing machine.

The women involved in the process are reportedly aim to produce one lakh cloth bags as part of this ongoing campaign to make Gwalior plastic-free. Reportedly, these cloth bags would be then supplied to hand carts and shopkeepers in the market to facilitate it as an alternative to plastic.

The main objective of the Thela Bank is to manufacture as many cloth bags as possible and launch these bags in the market. This comes considering the ill-health consequences of plastic towards stray animals and the ecosystem.