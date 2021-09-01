Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior extends air connectivity to four cities, soon to get an international airport

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior on Wednesday got new gifts in the airspace. The city got four new Indigo flights and started Gwalior-Indore, Gwalior-Delhi, Indore-Gwalior, Delhi-Gwalior services. With this, Gwalior will now have air connectivity with 10 major cities of the country.

Apart from this, Indore-Dubai flights were also flagged off from the city.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar virtually launched the new flight starting from Gwalior.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his address, said, "The direct connectivity of Gwalior to Delhi and Indore will give impetus to the industry and trade of Gwalior Chambal region. We are also building airstrips around every district headquarters."

In his address, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "In the last 53 days, 58 flights have been given to Madhya Pradesh taking the total count to 738 flights (which was earlier 424). 314 additional flights have been started. Indore was earlier connected to eight cities and now has connectivity to five more cities. Whereas Gwalior was earlier connected to four cities, six additional cities were connected."

"A grand airport is going to be built in Gwalior, which is named after my grandmother, with a budget of 500 crores, if the state government finalizes its land, then our department will start functioning from today," added the minister.

Union Minister of State, General VK Singh, state government ministers Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Bharat Singh Kushwaha, including public representatives of Indore and Gwalior, also attended the meet virtually.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks VAT reduction on aviation turbine fuel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:50 PM IST