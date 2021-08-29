Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior all set to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Janmashtami a 100-year-old Gopal Temple located in Phulbagh, Gwalior has been decorated with special ornaments.

Radha-Krishna statues of the temple are adorned with gem-studded jewellery whose value is more than Rs 100 crores. The crown and other ornaments of the Lord are adorned with precious gems like diamonds, pearls, emeralds.

Notably, God used to be adorned with these jewels before the independence of the country, but after the independence, the jewellery was kept in the locker of the bank under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation.

On every Janmashtami the idols of Radha-Krishna are dressed with precious jewellery for 24 hours and after that these ornaments are again deposited in the bank locker.

The Gopal temple was established in 1921 by Madhavrao I, the then ruler of Gwalior. He had made silver utensils for the worship of God and gold ornaments with gem studded to wear. Along with this there are seven strings of necklace, gold flute, gold nath, chain and silver utensils.

On this occasion, large number of devotees including foreign devotees use to gather to see the Shringkar of Lord Radha-Krishna and seeks blessings.

About 200 jawans are deployed for security inside and outside the temple. CSP ranked officers are also monitoring the security of the temple.

