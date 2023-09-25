 Madhya Pradesh: Gun Shots Fired At Ganesh Festival In Jabalpur, Stampede-Like Situation; 1 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Gun Shots Fired At Ganesh Festival In Jabalpur, Stampede-Like Situation; 1 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Gun Shots Fired At Ganesh Festival In Jabalpur, Stampede-Like Situation; 1 Injured

This alarming occurrence took place within the jurisdiction of the Gohalpur police station, specifically in the Bandhaiyapura area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths fired gun shots at a Ganesh Pandal in Gohalpur on Monday, injuring one in the incident. The fired shots caused a chaos in the area as people ran for lives.

The injured youth is said to be serious and is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

The shocking incident unfolded as masked miscreants, riding motorcycles, opened fire, triggering widespread panic within the assembled crowd. The disturbing episode involved six armed individuals who arrived at the scene in three vehicles.

Read Also
MP: Ahead Of PM's Bhopal Visit, Uma Bharti Raises Demand For OBC Quota Within Women's Reservation...
article-image

In the midst of the altercation, a young man named Ravindra Gupta sustained injuries, with a bullet striking him in the back. Currently, Ravindra Gupta is receiving medical care at a private healthcare facility.

This alarming occurrence took place within the jurisdiction of the Gohalpur police station, specifically in the Bandhaiyapura area.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in investigating the motives behind the gunfire and are working diligently to uncover the identities of those responsible for this shocking act.

Read Also
Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For PM’s Visit, 15 IPS Officers Deployed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi For Comparing It With 'Rusted Iron', Controlled By...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Hits Back At PM Modi For Comparing It With 'Rusted Iron', Controlled By...

MP Election 2023: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Jibes At PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal, Says BJP Is Scared

MP Election 2023: Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Jibes At PM Modi's Visit To Bhopal, Says BJP Is Scared

Madhya Pradesh: Pictures Showing Lord Ganpati As The Election Chief Goes Viral On Social Media

Madhya Pradesh: Pictures Showing Lord Ganpati As The Election Chief Goes Viral On Social Media

Madhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten...

Madhya Pradesh: Snake Charmer's Kids-- 7-Yr-Old Girl & Her 5-Yr-Old Brother Die After Being Bitten...

'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal

'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal