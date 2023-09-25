Madhya Pradesh: Gun Shots Fired At Ganesh Festival In Jabalpur, Stampede-Like Situation; 1 Injured

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths fired gun shots at a Ganesh Pandal in Gohalpur on Monday, injuring one in the incident. The fired shots caused a chaos in the area as people ran for lives.

The injured youth is said to be serious and is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

The shocking incident unfolded as masked miscreants, riding motorcycles, opened fire, triggering widespread panic within the assembled crowd. The disturbing episode involved six armed individuals who arrived at the scene in three vehicles.

In the midst of the altercation, a young man named Ravindra Gupta sustained injuries, with a bullet striking him in the back. Currently, Ravindra Gupta is receiving medical care at a private healthcare facility.

This alarming occurrence took place within the jurisdiction of the Gohalpur police station, specifically in the Bandhaiyapura area.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in investigating the motives behind the gunfire and are working diligently to uncover the identities of those responsible for this shocking act.