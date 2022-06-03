Madhya Pradesh: Guest teachers may also be hired for CM Rise Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4300 teachers have already been selected for CM Rise Schools, but the guest teachers will also be considered for appointment, if need be. Officials of the school education department clarified it while having discussion on appointment of teachers in CM Rise Schools on Friday.

“Teachers in CM Rise Schools have been selected through an entrance exam after which a merit list was prepared. As many as 30,386 teachers had applied for the exam, however, only 23,814 appeared. In all 4,322 were selected for the CM Rise Schools,” said additional director of school education department, DS Kushwah.

Talking to media persons on Friday, Kushwah said 275 CM Rise Schools will begin this session in the first phase. Moreover, 95 additional schools will also be opened under the tribal welfare department from this year.

The additional director clarified that appointment of teachers has been done purely on merit basis.

“Selection of the teachers for CM Rise Schools has been done on the basis of merit but for posting of teachers merit alone is not the criteria,” said Kushwah clarifying after some allegations of favouritism cropped in posting of teachers in CM Rise Schools.

He said that the department has received only 134 applications by teachers complaining against erroneous posting. Though, he admitted that 137 teachers were also posted on administrative grounds.

Officials of the school education department admitted that it would take over two years for construction of school buildings to complete. Design of over 160 schools has been finalized and DPR (detailed project report) has been prepared. To ensure that construction work does not suffer and gets completed in time, four construction agencies have been engaged, he added.

Admission through lottery system

Admissions in the CM Rise Schools will be done through a lottery system between the applicants before 15 June. The new session will begin from 15 June.

