Bhopal Gangster Mukhtar Malik injured in Rajasthan gang war dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dreaded Bhopal gangster Mukhtar Malik, who sustained injuries in Rajasthan gang war recently, died around 10 am on Friday .

According to reports, the gang war incident occurred two days ago. The locals informed the police about the injured gangster. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted him to the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Girdhar Singh said that Mukhtar had the gang war with a Bunti gang of Rajasthan. They had a dispute over fishing in the catchment area of ​​Bhimsagar Dam. One henchman of Mukhtar gang was killed in the gang war whereas Mukhtar and his right hand man Vicky Wahid were injured. Mukhtar was found in a jungle around 1 km away from the river.

According to Police, Mukhtar had the contract to catch fish in the river area of ​​Bhimsagar dam. Mukhtar was patrolling with 11 labourers in a boat near Kans Kherli late on Tuesday night. During this, a scuffle broke out with the local fishermen. The dispute escalated and as a result of which firing started.

Mukhtar was a notorious criminal and around 58 cases were registered against him.