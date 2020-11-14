Madhya Pradesh: Guest scholars’ choice filling starts from November 16

This Diwali has come with good news for guest scholars who have been waiting for re-employment for about one year. The choice filling and appointment process for guest scholars will begin from November 16.

Guest Scholars Association convener and spokesperson Shankarlal Kharwadia said the news has brought joy for scholars they had been waiting for past one year. Previous government promised them everything but did not deliver any.

The higher education department issued instructions to start the process of choice filling, updating status of college related with vacant posts and joining of guest scholars simultaneously from November 16.

The appointment process that starts this Monday will continue till December 31. If need arises, the time for appointment will be extended, said the higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

Colleges will update the numbers of vacant posts every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, merit lists will also be updated on these days. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays have been scheduled for guest scholars for choice filling and joining the colleges. They will get a week to join at designated colleges.

At present, 550 vacancies exist in colleges across the state whereas more than 800 guest scholars were rendered jobless after appointment of assistant professors through MPPSC in 2017. They had been demanding reappointment but the governments that followed that included Congress and BJP did not make any provision for their employment.

Both the BJP and the Congress had announced that not a single guest scholar will be removed from the service but for past one year about 900 of them were rendered jobless.

Process for the reappointment and choice filling started during the Congress government was stopped midway. The guest scholars association had been demanding it for a long time. A delegation of these scholars had met the higher education minister on Friday who had hinted that they will get the good news before Diwali.