Madhya Pradesh: Guest lecturers to get honorarium for April, college scholars keep waiting

Giving relief to about 80,000 guest lecturers, the school education department has ordered payment of honorarium for the month of March and April when all schools remained closed due to lockdown.

The order from the school education department has come as a big relief to the family of the guest lecturers. As the schools across state were closed from March owing to corona lockdown, guest teachers were skeptical about their honorarium.

Even in the month of April, all schools remained shut and services of guest lecturers were not taken by the schools. According to rules, guest teachers are paid only for the working days.

However, after PM Modi’s appeal to all not to cut salaries of workers, several establishments decided in its favour. The school education department issued the order on Friday instructing all district education officers and related authorities to consider the lockdown period as working for guest lecturers.

The order issued by Jaishri Kiyawat, commissioner, school education mentions that they will get payment for the period up to April 30.

Guest scholars compare them to migrant labourers

Meanwhile, guest scholars (who were engaged in state run colleges) have asked the government for some reprieve. Appointment process for the ‘fallen out’ guest scholars was in progress when change in government took place.

“Our condition is even worse than the migrant labourers returning back to home. We were thrown out from our jobs despite all assurances given by senior ministers. The process that was started to absorb the fallen out scholars also stopped abruptly,” said media coordinator of guest scholar association, JPS Chouhan.

The guest scholar association has demanded Shivraj government to start the process that was almost complete and provide relief to scholars who are facing extreme conditions.