Madhya Pradesh: Group Commander visits annual training camp in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Brig Sanjoy Ghosh, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, Bhopal, has visited the annual training camp-1 being conducted under the aegis of 13 MP BN NCC at Narmadapuram. Brig Ghosh was given Guard of Honour on his arrival at the camp site and was briefed on the Flag Area prepared on the theme “India, A Nuclear Power.”

The Group Commander addressed all the Cadets and staff present at the camp where he laid emphasis on various issues such as the importance of discipline in a Cadet's life, benefits of NCC and NCC Certificates, enrollment through Agniveer Scheme, cadets’ responsibility towards nation building.

He also told the cadets to derive maximum benefits of training being imparted at the camp and make notes which will be useful at the time of preparing for certification examinations. Brig Ghosh presented medals to the cadets who stood first in various activities which were conducted during the camp so far.

The Commander saw the various training infrastructure established by the Battalion at the campsite and expressed his satisfaction. At the end of his visit the Group Commander interacted with the Cadets and group photographs were taken with the cadets.