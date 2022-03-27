Madhya Pradesh: Grandma, kids burnt to death as hut catches fire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including woman and her two grandchildren were burnt to death in Bhainswar village under Kothi police station in Satna district, police said on Sunday.

Satna superintendent of police Dhramveer Singh told media that on Saturday evening that the woman who was cooking food in her house came out for some work. Meanwhile, her hut that was made of wood and thatched roof, caught fire.

The two children Sagar Dohar (8) and Kirti Dohar (5) were inside the hut. The elderly woman raised alarm and rushed inside to save the children.

The other people who are living nearby also rushed and tried to douse the fire. The father of children, who is a labourer, and working in nearby field also rushed to the spot.

But all the three received severe burns. They were taken to nearby hospital but could not be saved. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:09 PM IST