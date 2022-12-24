Madhya Pradesh: Gram Sabhas will have right to solve petty disputes, says SP

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the district administration and those of the police are organising workshops in rural areas to make people aware about the benefits of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA).

As part of the campaign, the Narmadapuram police organised a workshop at Pathrota on Friday. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, chief executive officers of district Panchayat Sujan Singh, additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh informed the villagers about the benefits of the PESA Act.

The Gram Sabhas will have the right to solve petty disputes, said the superintendent of police.

“The peace and dispute resolution committee comprising one third women members will solve the problems through traditional ways, Singh said.

The Gram Sabha will be informed about the FIRs lodged in connection with serious crimes.

He also said that only licensed moneylenders will be allowed to give loans on fixed interest rates and they have to inform the Gram Sabhas about it.

The moneylenders will not be allowed to take more interests, Singh said.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that according to the PESA Act, the Gram Sabhas are authorised to correct the errors in revenue records. He also informed the villagers that the Gram Sabhas are authorised to handle the management of ponds, collection of Tendu leaves and marketing and solution to petty disputes.The Gram Sabhas should be informed whenever labourers are taken outside their villages.

The Gram Sabhas will make proposals for the work to be done under MNREGA.

