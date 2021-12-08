Madhya Pradesh: Govt will introduce Bill to recover damages to properties from protesters, says Home Minister

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Wednesday the draft on ‘The Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damage Bill, 2021’ to punish those who damage public and private properties has been prepared by the state government.

Notably, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced sometime back enactment of the law to punish those who damage public and private properties during riots or otherwise.

“The government is preparing to take strict action against those who damage public and private property in Madhya Pradesh. The draft of the law has been prepared. After the law is implemented, recovery will be made from those who cause damage to public and private property,” said Mishra.

He said the legal draft prepared to compensate for the damage caused to property by miscreants will be brought before the state cabinet in its next meeting for approval. After the approval of the cabinet, it will be laid on the table of the assembly. After the bill is passed in the House the law will be enforced.

He said a provision was made in the bill for formation of Claims Tribunal in the prepared draft. This tribunal will determine the recovery of damage caused to properties by miscreants and the damage done during disturbance in normal life. The amount fixed by the tribunal will be recovered from the agitators/protesters who cause damage.

The minister said in the bill, the damage caused by acts like communal riots, strike, bandh, demonstration, march, procession, blocking of road traffic or any such damage caused by a person or group of persons, will be determined by the Claims Tribunal. The Tribunal will have all the powers of a civil court. Apart from recovery of amount, criminal case can be registered separately.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:27 PM IST