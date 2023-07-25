Madhya Pradesh: Govt To Increase Samman Nidhi Of Second World War Non Pensioners & Their Widows

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra announced on Tuesday that Samman Nidhi of non pensioner ex-servicemen and their widows of Madhya Pradesh, who participated in the second world war will be increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 15000. He was interacting with media persons at his home in the state capital.

He also informed that 182 prisoners serving life sentences in various jails of the state will be given conditional release on the occasion of Independence Day this year. He however made it clear that sentences of rape convicts will not be waived off.

Conditions For Release

Those prisoners whose appeal against their sentence is pending, will be eligible for release after disposal of the appeal.

Those who have been punished with a fine, if they deposit the fine amount by 15.08.2023, they will be eligible for release.

Those who are yet to undergo punishment in any other case, they will be restrained for serving the remaining punishment.

Those who have not got bail in any other case, they will be kept as undertrial prisoners.

If a prisoner has been punished in a case of another state, he will be transferred to the concerned state.

In addition, 15 non-life imprisonment prisoners will be given remission.

'Congress Sees SC/ST As Vote Bank'

While talking to the reporters, Mishra also attacked Congress by saying that BJP works with the feeling of respect towards SC/ST community but Congress works with the feeling of vote bank. In the meantime, he told the investors of Sahara India to fill their information on the portal launched recently by the centre to ensure refund of the investors.

