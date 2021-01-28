Madhya Pradesh: Govt to amend Police Regulation Act-1972 to pave way for promotions in police

Bhopal: The Home Department has found out a solution to deal with quota in promotion which has stopped elevation of thousands of policemen to the next position.

In the police department, the government plans to give charge of the higher positions to those who are senior, but working on a junior post.

At a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday, home minister, Narottam Mishra, said the Police Regulation Act-1972 would be amended. In the Act, there is a provision to hand over charge of an inspector to a sub-inspector.

By changing the Act, the charge of a head constable will be given to a constable, that of an assistant sub-inspector to a head constable, and that of a sub-inspector to an assistant sub-inspector.

Mishra said the government had been ready with the plan, and amendments would soon be made in the Act.

As the quota in promotion case has stuck up in the court, there is resentment among the government employees.

For that reason, the promotion in the police department has been held up. After the amendment, if the police officials do not get promotion, senior people will be given the charge, Mishra said.

Besides that, the corona warriors of the police department will be given medals, he said, adding that apart from doctors, the policemen also worked hard during the pandemic.