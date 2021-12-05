Madhya Pradesh: Govt presses doctors’ teams for RT-PCR testing at airports, railway platforms

Bhopal: State government has pressed doctors’ teams for RT-PCR test at airports and railway platforms after Airport Authority and Railways wrote it for it after Omicrons cases started noticing in India, according to officials.

At the same time, Railways has made an appeal to people to avoid journey in case of any symptom like cold, cough and fever.

Airport director KL Agrawal said, “State government has pressed doctors’ team at Rajabhoj Airport for RT-PCR test. In Bhopal, as there is no direct landing of International flight but in spite of it, we have doctors’ teams which are working round the clock at airport for RT-PCR test.

It is second filter or testing as the airports where there services of international flights, foreign travellers are screened and it is second level of tracing system at our side.”

Similarly, divisional railway manager (DRM) Saurabh Bandopadhyay said, “Railways had written state government to take initiatives for RT-PCR in the wake of increasing cases of omicrons variants. However, so far, no case has been detected in Madhya Pradesh but state government has pressed doctors’ teams at platforms for RTPCR testing. In Bhopal, doctors’ teams are available at Rani Kamlapati platform and Bhopal railway station.”

Besides, bordering districts like Alirajpur and Jhabua are asking people for certificate of second dose of Covid vaccination at Railway station and check points on road coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to government officials. Besides, RT-PCR testing is also being conducted, officials added. Gujarat reported Omicron positive patient taking tally to three in country.

Alirajpur shares border with Gujarat and Maharashtra while Jhabua share border with Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Alirajpur collector Manoj Pushp said, “People coming from Maharashtra and Gujarat, are asked to show certificate of second dose of Covid vaccination. If he/she fails to furnish certificate, we have made arrangement of vaccination at check points on roads. Similar is arrangement at Railway platform. So we have enhanced the surveillance of people coming from other states.”

Jhabua collector Somesh Mishra said, “We have also started asking certificates of both the doses of Covid vaccine from those who are coming from Gujarat. And, RTPCR testing enhanced at check points in districts.”

Jabalpur divisional commissioner tests Covid positive

Divisional Commissioner, Jabalpur, Chandrashekhar Rao has tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. A team of doctors visited to take stock of his health. CMHO (Jabalpur) Dr Ratnesh Kuraria confirmed it stating divisional commissioner Rao has not been hospitalized so far as a team of doctors visited there to access his health condition. After their report, a decision will be taken.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:05 AM IST