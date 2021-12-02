Madhya Pradesh: Governor to inaugurate three-day mega medical camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate a 3-day free mega medical camp at Ektapuri Ground, Ashoka Garden here on Friday in memory of senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Kailash Sarang. This was informed by medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday.

The minister said the governor would inaugurate the camp at 12,30 pm on Friday. The camp will run daily for three days from 9 am to 4:30 pm. State legislative assembly speaker Girish Gautam will preside over the inauguration ceremony of the camp.

All medical facilities will be free of cost for the patients coming to the camp. After free medical consultation, examination and medicines, the treatment and operation of the patient will be done free of cost under the aegis of Kailash Prasoon Sarang Foundation.

As many as 40 eminent doctors and surgeons of the country from Mumbaiís Breach Candy Hospital, Tata Cancer Hospital, Bombay Hospital, Reliance Hospital, Asian Cancer Hospital, Global Hospital, Wadia Hospital, Saifee Hospital, JJ Hospital, Delhiís Fortis Hospital and Manipal Hospital will provide free medical consultation in the camp.

Eminent ophthalmologist Padma Shri Dr TP Lahane, gastroenterologist Padma Shri Dr Amit Medev, plastic surgeon Padma Shri Dr Ashok Gupta, cancer Surgeon Padma Shri Dr Ramakant Deshpande, heart surgeon Dr Ranjit Jagtap, bariatric surgeon Dr Muzaffal Lakdawala, cardiologist Dr Ajay Chaurasia, neuro surgeon Dr Chandrakant Devpujari, nephrologist Dr Srirang Bichu, cancer specialist Dr Shripad Banawali, bariatric surgeon Dr Mohit Bhandari and blood cancer specialist Dr Rahul Bhargava will prominently render their services.

A house-to-house survey has been conducted in Bhopal city by Foundation for the camp. Pre-registration for the camp can be done on toll free number 0755-3502111 and WhatsApp number 9981222321. The registration process is in progress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:35 PM IST