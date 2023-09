Madhya Pradesh Governor To Be Feted In London |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will be felicitated by London Chapter of World Book of Records. He will be felicitated at a function to be held in British Parliament on September 14.

The felicitation programme will commence at local time 6.30 pm. During his London visit, Governor will also participate in function to be organised by Friends of Madhya Pradesh. He will leave for London on September 11 and will return on September 18.