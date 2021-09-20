Madhya Pradesh: Governor flags off BSF cycle rally to Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai C Patel has said that people should take inspiration from sainiks to serve and commit themselves to the nation. He said that Azadi ka Amrut Mahtosav should be celebrated as a Jan Utsav. Patel was addressing the launching programme of the cycle rally of Sashastra Seema Bal at Shaurya Smarak on Sunday.

The cycle rally starting from Shaurya Memorial Bhopal will end at Rajghat, Delhi. He said that the border forces should popularize the tales of unknown heroes who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country among the different parts of the country, languages, class and communities,

Governor said that our country was a symbol of knowledge and prosperity. Here we had centers of knowledge like Nalanda and Takshashila from where people from all over the world used to come to acquire knowledge. It was so rich that rivers of milk and curd would flow. There were such brave fighters here whose example was given in the world of valor.

The British, who came to trade, took advantage of the mutual jealousy, division and discrimination among the people and grabbed power by dividing them. The young generation should be acquainted with the sacrifices made for this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He lauded the military forces engaged in the security and service of the nation for organizing the Independence Festival programmes.

Director of Sashastra Seema Bal Academy, Rajinder Kumar Bhumla said in his address that the cycle rally will be completed on October 2 at Rajghat after traveling about 865 kms. He gave information regarding the formation of Sashastra Seema Bal. He said that training is imparted to the officers from Assistant Commandant to Deputy Inspector General level by the Training Academy located at Bhopal.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cops saving broken relationships via online counselling

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:32 AM IST