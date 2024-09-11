 Madhya Pradesh Government Wants Government of India To Increase MSP On Soybean
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Government Wants Government of India To Increase MSP On Soybean

Madhya Pradesh Government Wants Government of India To Increase MSP On Soybean

The CM, who has taken the initiative, wants to provide better price to the farmers for their produce in the state. The farmers of the state are unhappy over the prevailing MSP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Soyabean |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to urge the Centre to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of soybean from the present Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,800 per quintal. Government took this decision in this regard during cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The CM, who has taken the initiative, wants to provide better price to the farmers for their produce in the state. The farmers of the state are unhappy over the prevailing MSP.

In the meantime, while speaking to media persons, Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi government is pro-farmer government. “We will purchase soybean of farmers on MSP. It is the commitment of Modi government to give full price to farmer’s sweat and there is a scheme in this regard. Maharashtra, Karnataka have sought the permission of soybean purchase and under the scheme, permission to purchase soybean has been given to them,” he told.

Read Also
WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP
article-image

He added, “We are in constant touch with Madhya Pradesh government. As of now, there is time in arrival of soybean crop. There are two schemes of procurement. Under them, Madhya Pradesh government will have to send proposal for the purchase of soybean at MSP. We will give permission immediately,” he told.

FPJ Shorts
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False

He assured the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and other states that immediate permission will be given to state governments to buy soybean at MSP under the scheme.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said currently MSP of Soybean is Rs 4,892. This means government is trying to push farmers in more loss (by requesting centre to increase MSP to Rs 4,800 per quintal).

Prant Prachar Pramukh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Rahul Dhoot welcomed the cabinet decision. He said that this decision is going to benefit farmers. When government will procure soybean on MSP then soybean will get sold at higher rates in open market as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

Taste Turns Sour: Garlicky Food Get Costlier Too; Garlic Costs ₹500/kg In Retail Market

Taste Turns Sour: Garlicky Food Get Costlier Too; Garlic Costs ₹500/kg In Retail Market

Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend

Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend