Madhya Pradesh Government Wants Government of India To Increase MSP On Soybean

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to urge the Centre to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of soybean from the present Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,800 per quintal. Government took this decision in this regard during cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The CM, who has taken the initiative, wants to provide better price to the farmers for their produce in the state. The farmers of the state are unhappy over the prevailing MSP.

In the meantime, while speaking to media persons, Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi government is pro-farmer government. “We will purchase soybean of farmers on MSP. It is the commitment of Modi government to give full price to farmer’s sweat and there is a scheme in this regard. Maharashtra, Karnataka have sought the permission of soybean purchase and under the scheme, permission to purchase soybean has been given to them,” he told.

He added, “We are in constant touch with Madhya Pradesh government. As of now, there is time in arrival of soybean crop. There are two schemes of procurement. Under them, Madhya Pradesh government will have to send proposal for the purchase of soybean at MSP. We will give permission immediately,” he told.

He assured the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and other states that immediate permission will be given to state governments to buy soybean at MSP under the scheme.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said currently MSP of Soybean is Rs 4,892. This means government is trying to push farmers in more loss (by requesting centre to increase MSP to Rs 4,800 per quintal).

Prant Prachar Pramukh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Rahul Dhoot welcomed the cabinet decision. He said that this decision is going to benefit farmers. When government will procure soybean on MSP then soybean will get sold at higher rates in open market as well.